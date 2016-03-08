However, the negotiations remain difficult as Genoa have once again informed Juve about their will to sign the player on a permanent basis, with a buy-back clause included. While this formula isn't the problem, Genoa's offer of €15m is, and they are not willing to go higher.

Genoa are very interested in landing Juventus youngster Mandragora this summer, in fact, yesterday they met with representatives from Juve to discuss a possible deal.