Juve and Genoa in talks for Mandragora: the details
20 June at 10:45Genoa are very interested in landing Juventus youngster Mandragora this summer, in fact, yesterday they met with representatives from Juve to discuss a possible deal.
However, the negotiations remain difficult as Genoa have once again informed Juve about their will to sign the player on a permanent basis, with a buy-back clause included. While this formula isn't the problem, Genoa's offer of €15m is, and they are not willing to go higher.
