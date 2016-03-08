Juve and Inter dealt transfer blow as Tottenham star moves to China

We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of @mousadembele, subject to international clearance. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 17 gennaio 2019

Juventus and Inter had been linked with signing Tottenham star Moussa Dembélé but the Belgium International is now close to joining the Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F.Spurs have revealed that they have reached an agreement with the Asian club through their official website.The contract of the Belgium International was supposed to expire at the end of the season but the 30-year-old is going to leave North London before the expiration date of his deal with the Premier League giants.Inter and Juventus were linked with signing him last summer but neither clubs made any offer to sign him in the January transfer window.This is the official announcement of Tottenham:"We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of Mousa Dembele, subject to international clearance.The Belgium midfielder joined us from Fulham in August, 2012, and scored on his debut three days later against Norwich City.He established himself as a key player in our starting XI and went on to make 250 appearances in total, scoring 10 goals.Mousa has been capped 82 times for Belgium and was part of the Red Devils’ squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.We wish Mousa all the best for the future".