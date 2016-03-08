Juve and Inter hope as Barcelona put Rakitic contract talks on hold

Juventus and Inter are long-time admirers of Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic. The talented midfielder will see his contract expire in 2021 and despite being pushing for a new contract since almost one year, Barcelona have always refused to sit down and discuss a new deal for the Croatian star.



Now, according to Sport, Barcelona have once again confirmed to the player’s entourage that a new contract for the player is not among the club’s plans. The La Liga giants have secured the services of Fankie de Jong for next season and at the current stage, Rakitic’s Barcelona exit at the end of the season is more than likely.



During an interview released yesterday with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fabio Paratici put Rakitic among a list of players ‘impossible to sign’, but this situation at the Nou Camp could change the status of the Croat with Inter and Juve willing to secure his services at the end of the season.



