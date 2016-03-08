Juve and Inter still keen about signing Fiorentina’s Chiesa
09 December at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are still keen about signing league rivals Fiorentina’s star winger Federico Chiesa, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs locally as well as abroad.
There were reports that La Viola’s hierarchy were increasingly optimistic about extending the contract of Chiesa after a successful meeting recently.
However, as per the latest report, Juve and Inter’s hierarchy have not conceded defeat in the pursuit of the Italy international and are looking to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.
Chiesa is a Fiorentina’s academy product and till now has represented his current club in 127 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 25 goals along with providing 20 assists.
In the ongoing campaign, the versatile winger has scored three goals and provided five assists in 14 matches in all competition.
