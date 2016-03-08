Juve and Man City alerted as Real Madrid prepare to sell midfielder
22 June at 13:30According to what has been reported by the Spanish media this morning, Real Madrid are preparing to sell Spanish midfielder Isco. This comes as Los Blancos look to offload players to fund their pre-existing and upcoming transfers; the ultimate goal in mind to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
There have been two clubs considered to be in the running for Isco if this situation were to arise: Manchester City and Juventus.
City and Juve have both been trailing Isco for some time and it is possible that they could now move promptly for the attacking midfielder; Madrid in need to start selling as soon as possible. This, therefore, means that the clubs may be able to get a cut-price deal for the Spaniard; playing upon Madrid's desperation to sell in order to fetch a discount on Isco.
Isco has fallen out of favour at the club in the past year, with Zinedine Zidane finally deciding that there is no longer any room for him; especially if the club wish to sign Pogba or Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.
