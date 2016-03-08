Juve and Man Utd dealt transfer blow as Ajax starlet hints at Barcelona move
25 January at 11:55Juventus and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender is one of the most exciting center-backs in Europe and his team-mate Frankie de Jong has just completed an € 84 million move to Barcelona, where he will arrive at the end of the season.
Barcelona have also been linked with signing de Ligt who would be open to joining the La Liga giants.
“I am happy for Frankie, he deserves to play for Barcelona and it’s great that he can move to the club at the end of the season”, de Ligt told NU Sport.
“Everyone would like to play for Barcelona sooner or later. Let’s see where I will end up playing. For now, I am happy at Ajax and I hope to have a good season here”.
De Ligt will leave Ajax at the end of the season. The Dutchman’s agent Mino Raiola brought him to visit Juventus’ training center last summer but Ajax turned down a € 50 million bid of the Old Lady who will surely sign a new center-back next summer.
