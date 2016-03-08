Juve and Man Utd on alert as Butragueno refuses to rule out Varane Real Madrid exit

04 April at 14:15
Juventus and Manchester United are long-time admirers of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane who, according to reports in Spain, has decided to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. Emilio Butragueno hint the 2018 France World Cup winner could actually be on his way out of the Spanish capital. 

Speaking with Spanish media about the future of the talented defender, the director of Institutional relations of Real Madrid said: "Varane wants to stay, he is a player of Real Madrid but we need to see what will happen. He is very important for us. He spent a lot of time at the club and he is helping us so much".

According to previous reports, Varane has already given his farewell to his Real Madrid team-mates ahead of a summer switch. Juve and Manchester United are interested, the future of the French defender will be known at the end of the season.
 

