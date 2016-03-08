Juve and Man Utd transfer blow as contract extension of Barça star is 'imminent'

14 February at 17:10
Bad news comes to Juventus from Spain. The Bianconeri have been monitoring Jordi Alba’s contract renewal deal with Barcelona for several weeks.

Mundo Deportivo reports that thanks to the intervention of the president of the Blaugrana Josep Maria Bartomeu, the negotiation is about to end with an agreement for the extension of Jordi Alba’s contract with Barcelona, currently expiring in 2020. Bartomeu offered the Spanish left-back a renewal for 5 years with a substantial increase in his wage.

Manchester United had also been linked with signing the Spanish full-back who is now close to closing an agreement with Barcelona and extend his stay at the club.

Juventus have in Alex Sandro one of the most solid left-backs in the World. The Brazilian has recently extended his contract but according to several sources in Italy, Juve could agree to let him leave for the right offer in the summer. If that will happen, Alaba may not be an option for the Old Lady's defense.

Mirko Laurenti

