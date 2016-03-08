Juve and Man Utd wait on Dybala scan
18 October at 14:00Just before the international break, Juventus’ Argentine forward Paulo Dybala had finally begun, once again, to find form. The young South American starlet had started the season on the bench, with Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi and €110m summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo the start three that Allegri favoured at the beginning of the season.
However, just as Dybala was beginning to find form again, the attacker was substituted prematurely in the match between Brazil and Argentina; condemned to spend the rest of the clash on the bench with not one bag of ice but two on his right knee.
According to reports from Italian paper Tuttosport, the injury does not seem to be too worrying but Juve will carry out tests just to be safe and sure that Dybala can star against Genoa at the weekend. During the mid-week, Juventus will take on Manchester United, so Allegri may opt to rest the Argentine for the game with Genoa, conserving himself for the big Champions League clash.
