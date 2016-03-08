Juve and Man Utd warned as Belgium defender reveals possible summer exit
20 June at 17:10Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has revealed that he could leave the French side this summer, with Juventus and Manchester United having drawn links with him previously.
Meunier joined PSG from Belgian club Club Brugge in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 7 million euros. The 26-year-old has gradually fallen out of favor at the club and could appear only 24 times in the Ligue 1 last season, scoring four times and assisting just as many times.
In an interview that the right-back gave to Sport/Football Magazine, he told that he could leave PSG this summer. He said: "Being at Paris Saint-Germain is a great opportunity for me, even on the bench.
"There are millions of players who dream of being in my shoes. Things will probably change with the arrival of the new coach, but if I have a meeting with Tuchel and if he tells me that I'm his second choice, I'll have to give my opinion.
"My goal is to break through, but I want to leave the PSG by saying to myself: you did what you had to do. "
