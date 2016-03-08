Juve and Milan cause Dzeko's move to Inter to stall

Juventus, Milan and Napoli’s interest in Manolas has stalled Inter’s pursuit of Roma forward Dzeko.



The probable sale of the Greek means that Roma have less urgency in finding the 45 million euros of capital gains necessary for budgetary issues.



The Giallorossi have raised their asking price for the Bosnian striker, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, from the initial 20 million has risen to 22 million, a good nine more than the 13 million proposed by the Nerazzurri



Dzeko has already reached an agreement with Inter for a three-year and Marotta and Ausilio to try to unblock the operation, but without haste: the goal is to deliver the Bosnian striker to Conte for the start of the preseason on 8th July.



Despite the economic distance between the two sides the Inter leadership are still convinced that the new director of sport, Petrachi, will lower the Giallorossi’s demands.



Inter have offered youngster Davide Merola, to help unlock the negotiations.









