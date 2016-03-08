Juve and Milan target close to joining Fenerbahce
30 June at 14:00English midfielder Jack Wilshere appears to be on the move sooner rather than later. The 26-year-old came up through Arsenal’s youth system and has been on the senior side since 2008, but he has been officially released from the London-based club.
Followed by Juve and Milan and fresh from the non-renewal with Arsenal, Jack Wilshere is among the most sought-after players on the market. As DHA writes, on the English midfielder there is Fenerbahce and they are close to completing a deal.
Wilshere has battled with numerous injuries throughout his career. In 2010 he completed a loan to Bolton and in the 2016-17 he enjoyed a nice spell on loan at Bournemouth.
This season he made 20 appearances in the Premier League, finding the back of the net once while producing three assists. He announced on June 19th via Instagram that he would be leaving Arsenal.
