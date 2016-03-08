Juve and Roma close to Higuain deal, the details

28 June at 22:00
Higuain's Juventus nightmare might be nearing an end as report emerge the striker could be on his way to Roma.
 
According to Repubblica, Higuain to Roma is far from impossible. The ongoing talks between the two clubs' directors Fabio Paratici and Gianluca Petrachi have led to the price being fixed at a 12 million annual loan with an optional redemption that will be fixed late.
 
Pipita is getting closer to leaving Juve with his destination likely to somewhere in Italy.
 
If the Argentine does not leave then Juventus are thinking of extending the contract of Higuain, which currently expires in 2021, by one year. Consequently, lowering the amount of money spent per season for FFP reasons.
 
The problem, in this case, is the economic demands of Higuain, who does not intend for now to accept a salary spread from two to three years. He is willing to lower his salary, but not up to 5 million thought by Juve.
 
 
 

