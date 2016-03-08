Juve and Roma compete with Real Madrid for Boca talent

21 September at 13:00
Agustin Almendra is one of the most talented young players in South America. The Boca Juniors starlet is a wanted man; with interest from both Spain and Italy in the young star.

From Spain, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Real Madrid are all expressing an interest in the player; whilst fichajes.net suggest that both Roma and Juventus are set to do battle for his signature from Italy.

