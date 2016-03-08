Juve and Spurs on alert as Real Madrid identify Kroos’ heir

28 March at 23:15
According to what has been reported by today's edition of Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid have identified an heir to German midfielder Toni Kroos; handing a boost for both Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur - who have both shown an interest in signing Kroos.

Real Madrid, as per AS' reports, are interested in signing French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon; a target also of Juventus, as well as Manchester City. This summer promises to have some interesting transfer dominoes; with a chain reaction taking place, moving players all over Europe.

Juventus will look at Kroos as a potential replacement for Sami Khedira; as well as just to increase the squad depth of the midfield and prepare for if Manchester City and Pep Guardiola can lure Miralem Pjanic into a move to the Premier League from Turin.

Manchester United have also shown an interest in Kroos in the past and it is possible that the Red Devils could make a move for the German.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.