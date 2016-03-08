Juve and Spurs on alert as Real Madrid identify Kroos’ heir
28 March at 23:15According to what has been reported by today's edition of Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid have identified an heir to German midfielder Toni Kroos; handing a boost for both Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur - who have both shown an interest in signing Kroos.
Real Madrid, as per AS' reports, are interested in signing French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon; a target also of Juventus, as well as Manchester City. This summer promises to have some interesting transfer dominoes; with a chain reaction taking place, moving players all over Europe.
Juventus will look at Kroos as a potential replacement for Sami Khedira; as well as just to increase the squad depth of the midfield and prepare for if Manchester City and Pep Guardiola can lure Miralem Pjanic into a move to the Premier League from Turin.
Manchester United have also shown an interest in Kroos in the past and it is possible that the Red Devils could make a move for the German.
