Juve and United target reveals his future...
31 May at 21:20Thomas Meunier looked set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer but it now seems like the Juve and Manchester United target changed his mind. Here is what the Belgian player had to say on his future as he spoke to RTBF (via IlBianconero):
" PSG future? I am not thinking about leaving the club. I am happy at PSG and I want to stay in Paris. If the club wants to sell me then that's another story. In this case, they will let me know in advance. I am fully focused on the World Cup. I want to show my worth in Russia. Big clubs who are interested in you? I have nothing else to add about this as I've said, I am only focused on Belgium right now and anyways, I am happy to play for PSG...".
Meunier appeared in 32 games for club and country this season as he scored 4 gols and added 4 assists in all competitions.
