Juve: angry Cancelo slams FantasyFootball manager: 'I don't give a ....' - watch

Juventus defender Joao Cancelo hit out at a Fantasy Football manager who had accused him of not playing well enough to make him win. Sos Fanta published the screenshot of a conversation that Cancelo had on Instagram with this fan: "Fu** off, I don't give a sh** about Fantasyfootball or Fantash***. The most important thing is to win games. Don't send me these messages anymore", the Portuguese full-back replied.



The Fantasy Football manager wrote these words to Sos Fanta: "I wrote to Cancelo yesterday. Look at his replies I didn't want to offend him nor I used offensive statements".



