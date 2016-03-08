Juve announce injury fate of Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa
20 September at 18:15Juventus began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a victory yesterday evening, defeating Valencia 2-0 at the Estadio de Mestalla. The game was controversial, however, given the red card awarded to €110m signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half, for a seemingly minute incident. Not only this but both Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa were subbed off due to injury.
Khedira went off early on, replaced by Emre Can in the 23rd minute, who has also been making headlines for his comments after the game. Douglas Costa came on as a substitute for Miralem Pjanic in the 66th minute, only to suffer an injury in the 89th, replaced by centre-back Daniele Rugani as Juve shored up their defence.
Juve’s official statement reads:
“Sami Khedira has undergone instrumental examinations that have detected a distraction in the flexors of the left thigh. Douglas Costa has also left the Mestalla field prematurely, but his conditions will be evaluated tomorrow.”
Khedira will likely miss the next 3 weeks and therefore will not be available for Max Allegri as Juventus face off against Napoli on the 29th September.
