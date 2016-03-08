Juve are ready to make Lazio an offer for SMS, the latest
25 July at 22:50Even if Juve already signed Cristiano Ronaldo, they seemingly would also like to improve their midfield too. Other than Paul Pogba, the bianconeri also have their eyes on Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. According to Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), an SMS move to Turin this summer is still "quite possible". Juve are reportedly "ready" to submit an offer for the Lazio star in the coming days as Max Allegri likes him a lot. Still according to CDS, it seems like Juve would be willing to dish out 90 million euros plus Marko Pjaca to catch Lotito's attention.
Will this be enough? Probably not as Claudio Lotito was said to want close to 150 million euros for him. If Juve do go after SMS, this means that they will surely sell Miralem Pjanic. If Pjanic does leave the bianconeri, GDS reports that he would like to go to either Man City or FC Barcelona as time will tell...
