Juve, Arsenal & Liverpool hope as Real Madrid star threatens summer exit
11 June at 13:25Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is reportedly threatening to leave the Santiago Bernabeu based club this summer, with Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool linked with the player.
Asensio has previously spoken up about his need for regular football and has told that he isn't getting regular football at Real Madrid since his rise to prominence about two years ago. He is part of the Spanish side that will play the World Cup this summer though.
Diario Gol say that Asensio is looking to leave the club if he isn't guaranteed of regular football by the new Real Madrid boss.
Zinedine Zidane didn't really use him well and with now the Frenchman not in charge anymore, Asensio will hope the new manager gives him assurances of regular football or Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus can look to pounce on him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
