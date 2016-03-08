Juve-Atletico, Bjorn Kuipers: The low-down on tonight's referee
12 March at 20:45Juventus are approaching kick-off in the 2nd leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie with La Liga side Atletico Madrid. Juventus suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg; with Massimiliano Allegri's side having it all to do in Turin.
Björn Kuipers is to be tonight's referee; with whom Juventus have a 33% win rate in matches he has refereed. Juventus have won just two of the six ties governed by Kuipers and this will bode poorly for the Bianconeri ahead of tonight's must-win game.
Kuipers has refereed 42 UEFA Champions League matches, giving out 166 yellow cards for an average of roughly 4 per game, 5 second-yellows, 4 red cards and 15 penalties. With an average of 1 penalty every 2.8 games, Kuipers has a high rate of awarding spot-kicks; something to watch out for Juventus who have conceded two penalties in their last seven Champions League goals conceded.
This season, Kuipers has refereed three Champions League group stage matches; awarding 11 yellow cards, 0 red cards and one penalty across those games.
