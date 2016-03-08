Juve-Atletico, Nedved: 'Today the boys will play a great match but I don't know if it will be enough'

12 March at 21:00
Juventus are preparing to kick off the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with Atletico Madrid; Massimiliano Allegri's Juve losing by two goals. Speaking to JTV , Pavel Nedved said the following:

"A beautiful evening is waiting for us, it will be a spectacle of sport. We want to win and we know how difficult it will be but we are ready to play a great match. Today the boys will play a great game, I don't know if it will be enough to pass the round, but they will have to leave the field knowing they have given everything. I don't see the need to score immediately. You must understand that tonight will be tough for Atletico.

"Allianz Stadium? It's a beautiful stadium, everything is full and the expectations are at its best. There's nothing better than playing a game like this."

