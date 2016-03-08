Juve-Atletico: Set-piece vulnerability could cost Juventus
12 March at 20:30Juventus are preparing to take on Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin this evening; Massimiliano Allegri's side eager to overturn the 2-0 deficit suffered in the first leg in Madrid.
Juventus, however, have a weakness which can be exploited by Atletico Madrid this evening. Six of Juventus' last seven goals that they have conceded have come from set-piece scenarios; two from the penalty spot, two from indirect free-kicks, one from a corner and one from a direct free-kick.
Atletico are a side that love to score from set-pieces and both the Colchoneros' goals in the first leg came from dead-ball scenarios.
