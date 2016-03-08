Juve-Atletico: Set-piece vulnerability could cost Juventus

12 March at 20:30
Juventus are preparing to take on Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin this evening; Massimiliano Allegri's side eager to overturn the 2-0 deficit suffered in the first leg in Madrid. 

Juventus, however, have a weakness which can be exploited by Atletico Madrid this evening. Six of Juventus' last seven goals that they have conceded have come from set-piece scenarios; two from the penalty spot, two from indirect free-kicks, one from a corner and one from a direct free-kick.

Atletico are a side that love to score from set-pieces and both the Colchoneros' goals in the first leg came from dead-ball scenarios.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.