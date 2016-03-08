Juve awaits as Pogba to miss Arsenal clash
01 January at 20:20Another sitting in the grandstand for his sides 0-2 victory over Burnley on boxing day, another exclusion is set for Man Utd star Paul Pogba who looks set to miss the crunch match with Arsenal.
It is said that Paul informed coach Solskjaer that he needs more time to fully overcome the ankle injury that has kept him away from the field for three months.
However, it was two episodes that aroused perplexity. The first, the flight taken to France to see brothers Mathias and Florentin playing a charity match; the second, the two videos posted after the ankle operation (in one he danced at the marriage of his brother Florentin, in the other he played basketball with the NBA star Jimmy Butler).
Calciomercato reports that following this latest omission from the squad will no doubt draw attention to Juventus, who are strongly pushing for a return to Turin for the former bianconeri midfielder.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments