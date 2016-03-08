Juve back in for Isco



Isco and Real Madrid are at the end of the line, the relationship has been dying for months and it reached the final straw after their decisive Champions League match against Ajax.



The Spaniard, who as left out of the side, did not want to be in the stands, and he complained in person with José Angel Sanchez, Florentino Perez's right arm. A real outburst on the part of the ex-Malaga that has taken very badly the humiliation that Solari has benched him, he has felt little respected and has made it clear that he no longer wants anything to do with the coach.



Isco considers his cycle at Real Madrid to end. After losing his starting position this year with the Solari. Hours after the elimination from the Champions League, Isco has informed his entourage and the intermediaries to keep in touch with Juventus and Manchester City.



Juventus director Fabio Paratici has been working for months on dialogues with the agents of the Spaniard who showed his willingness to leave Madrid. The signals of these hours have been even stronger and clearer: he wants to leave. There will then be a negotiation to be conducted with Real Madrid and a Manchester City to challenge, but Juve remains a very possible destination for Isco.



