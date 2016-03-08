Juve, Barca and PSG main candidates to sign Can; first offer arrives

Therefore, a move is very likely in January. As learned by Calciomercato.com , several teams are interested in his services. The main candidates are Barca, PSG and Bayern Munich, as the first contacts have been initiated. Furthermore, those team would convince the player.

However, the first official offer for the player comes from another club, namely Real Betis. The Spanish side are looking to replace Carvalho in the midfield, and the Bianconeri have considered the offer. However, the player discarded it straight away.

It remains to be seen where the German midfielder will end up, but it's pretty clear that he won't stay at Juventus.

Emre Can has made it clear that he isn't happy with the situation at Juventus, destined to leave the club in January due to the lack of playing time. Given that the Euros will take place next summer, he wants to play consistently, which isn't the case right now.