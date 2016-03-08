Juventus and Barcelona are long time admirers of Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The Frenchman swapped the Bianconeri with the Red Devils in summer 2016 but his time in Manchester seems to have been ruined by his poor relationship with José Mourinho.



The Special One, however, is not Pogba’s only problem at Old Trafford, according to the Red Devils legend Gary Neville who told The Times: “Neville the pundit on Pogba would say, ‘He’s a talented player but I want to see more consistency and leadership.”



“As a fan part of me is that no one is bigger than the club and I am not interested in people who are looking left and right. If you want to go play somewhere else, let’s make that work for you because Manchester United will be fine, don’t worry about that.”







Pogba joined Juventus from Manchester United as a free agent in summer 2012 but after four years in Turin he decided to take the road back to Manchester and re-join the Red Devils for a world-record € 110 million fee.​



“They have to protect their asset but privately they might be doing a deal because they want to get their £90m back”, Neville added.







Manchester United, however, seems not intentioned to sell the former Juventus star so much so the club rejected an offer of € 110 million delivered by Barcelona in August.



Pogba, a 2018 France World Cup winner, has 178 appearances with Juventus, where he played under both Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri.



He has 34 goals and 43 assists with the Old Lady and most of Black-and-White fans would like to see Pogba back at the Allianz Stadium in the future.

