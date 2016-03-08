Juve, Barca resume negotiations for Can-Rakitic swap
07 December at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona have resumed negotiations for the possible swap of midfielders Emre Can and Ivan Rakitic, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The German international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI under new manager Maurizio Sarri.
On the other hand, the Croatia international has also been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based outfit after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of young Frankie De Jong in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €75 million from Dutch club Ajax.
As per the latest report, representatives of both clubs have resumed negations for the straight swap of both midfielders.
Can has been at Juventus since the summer of 2018 whereas Rakitic has been at Barca since the summer of 2014.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments