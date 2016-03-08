Juve, Baresi: 'Ronaldo? I'm lucky that I retired...'

Ahead of Sunday's clash, AC Milan legend Franco Baresi spoke about the star of Juventus, namely Cristiano Ronaldo. During an event this evening, he jokingly said it's good that he retired before the Portuguese striker came along."Cristiano Ronaldo? I'm lucky that I retired before he came along. We know how good he is at always being in the right spot. He often goes into the box without the ball and he is very difficult to mark. You have to try and limit him," he stated.