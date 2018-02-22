Juve, Barzagli: 'Buffon will be missed, I don't know where he will go'

SHOW GALLERY

At the end of the 2-1 Juve win earlier on today, Andrea Barzagli spoke to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say:



"This win feels as good as the others. It's not easy to win the league title and it's a long battle indeed. This year wasn't easy for us as Napoli really pushed us all year long. We can now celebrate this win and the celebrations won't end tonight. Buffon? Well I always said it, we have a great understanding between one another. He will surely be missed as he was a great leader and the best goalie in the history of the game. Everyone listens to him and he was a real difference maker for us year in and year out. His future? I don't know. It will be a surprise to everyone".



You performance? " I did lose a bit over these past two years. I am slower now and fast players give me a harder time. It's important for me to stay in shape and I do have a lot of experience which helps me...".