Juve, Barzagli: "Ronaldo knows how to win finals..."

During the "Memorial Scirea", Juve defender Andrea Barzagli received an award as he had this to say to the local press: " Scirea? He is a symbol and an icon for Juventus and for Italy. He was a model for the youngsters on and off the field and it is an honor for me to be here tonight".



JUVE - " We are the favorites since we have accomplished a lot over the past few seasons but we will have to fight hard in the Serie A and in the UEFA Champions league. Cristiano Ronaldo? We are not worried about the fact that he hasn't scored. He is a great champion and it is amazing to train alongside him. I think we have a stronger roster than in past seasons but in the end, it is the results that count. UCL? Let's hope, we will work hard. To win a Champions league is very difficult but we now have Ronaldo who knows how to win finals. Let's see it won't be easy that's for sure...".



(@Calcionews89)