Juve, Barzagli won't be a part of Sarri's staff: the details

09 July at 13:30
Andrea Barzagli won't be involved with Juventus this season. Not strange, given that he decided to retire after last season. However, the real surprise comes from La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as he won't be a part of Maurizio Sarri's staff.

Back in May, when his decision to retire was communicated, many media outlets reported that he would have a position in the managerial staff during the 2019/20 season. However, this doesn't seem to be the case anymore. 

In fact, Barzagli has reportedly asked for some time to make the transition before taking on this new adventure. Therefore, his arrival will most likely be postponed, and not ruled out as first thought.

The defender could join the staff ahead of the 2020/21 season, or perhaps even in the middle of the upcoming one. In any case, his return is expected, but for now there is no date.

