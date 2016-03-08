Juve, behind Buffon's return is also a record to beat

As pointed out by Goal.com, the Italian veteran needs just seven appearances to reach the record of former Milan captain Paolo Maldini, who has a total of 647 appearances in Serie A. Buffon, at 640, is ready to reach another milestone, once again with Juve.

Not only the dream of winning the Champions League is behind Buffon's return to Juventus, but also a record that the goalkeeper can beat in the Italian league.