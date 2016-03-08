Juve, Benatia and the crazy background on Ronaldo: 'He asked me to train at 11 pm'

Of course, CR7's hard work is a big part of his success in football, always staying in the best of shape to beat his opponents physically. In combination with his quality on the ball, it makes for a very good player. As Benatia revealed, the no.7 simply can't get enough of training.

"The episode dates back to a trip back from Bergamo, the two of us hadn't played and we were left on the bench, because there was another match three days later. On the bus home, Ronaldo told me: 'What are you going to do now when we get back?'" "I answered him: 'Well, it's 11 pm, I'm going home, why?' And then he said to me: 'Don't you feel like doing a little training session? I didn't sweat in the game, I have to train, don't you want to keep me company?'.

Benatia, on the other hand, wasn't as keen as the striker and has to decline the offer. For many players, their personal time is one of the most important factors to stay in good form, spending time at home with their families. For Ronaldo, the gym is seemingly his go-to place.

"I had to explain to him that it wasn't possible, I just wanted to go home, sit in front of the TV. When we arrived, everyone was dressed in normal clothes, he put on his shorts, his sneakers, his music and went to the gym.

"I thought, this boy isn't normal. When you are in contact with him in everyday life, you respect the boy before the player. He has sacrificed his whole life for football," he concluded.