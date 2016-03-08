Juve, Benatia attacks Allegri: 'He brought no ideas to the game...'

The former Juventus defender, Mehdi Benatia, certainly took the opportunity to criticise Max Allegri, who was in charge of the Bianconeri during the defender's spell there. According to the latter, the manager behaved poorly."He didn't bring any specific idea to the game, he focused more on talent. He prepared for the game well and on the human side of things, regardless of the facts that he behaved poorly towards me, he is a good person," Benatia told Tuttosport.