Juve, Benatia: ‘Bonucci is key; we have many qualities’
02 October at 21:25Juventus defeated Swiss champions Young Boys 3-0 in the Champions League tonight, with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scoring a hat-trick in the process. Juve played well all night and made it 9 consecutive wins in all competitions so far this season; with the Bianconeri yet to drop a point in any circumstance.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, defender Mehdi Benatia said the following:
“The Champions League is always difficult and the opponent was very physical, obviously everything was easier with the goal scored at the beginning, we did not even give a goal, and this is important for the team.
“Winning is the priority but when you do not concede a goal you gain safety, I did my bit, I stayed in the match and I tried to close all the spaces with my three-man teammates. Who can stop this Juve? We have so many qualities, the team is even stronger but we can not think that the matches are already won. We have scored so many goals and we must always have this attitude.
“Bonucci? We know his qualities, he’s a ball and chain - always try to make a difference, as Miralem [Pjanic] also does.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments