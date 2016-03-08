Juve, Bentancur: "I dedicate my goal to my mother..."

Rodrigo Bentancur spoke to Sky Sport after the Udinese-Juve (0-2) game, here is what he had to say on the matter: "Goal? Yes I am very happy about it. We played a great game and we deserved to win. The important thing was to win but I am surely happy to score my first Juve goal. I dedicate this goal to my mother who watches me from the sky. We have to keep it up and keep playing like this...".



