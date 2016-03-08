Juve, Bentancur or Emre Can: who will be sacrificed
12 August at 16:40
At first, Khedira was pointed out as the one that Juventus will sacrifice. Then it moved to Blaise Matuidi, before eventually ending up at either Bentancur or Emre Can. As the transfer market approaches its end, the Bianconeri will have to make a decision.
With regards to Bentancur, he could struggle to get playing time this upcoming season, having been one of the favourites of former manager Max Allegri.
However, one major reason as to why Juve are hesitant is the fact that Boca Juniors have the right to €50% of the transfer fee, which was added to the contract when the Uruguayan joined Juve two years ago.
As for Emre Can, Sarri isn't too keen on his qualities, and thus he could be sacrificed. According to La Stampa, the German midfielder wants to have confidence from his club, which he currently doesn't get at Juve.
