Juve, Bentancur recalls first time he met Ronaldo - video

In an interview with DAZN, Rodrigo Bentancur talked about the first time he met Cristiano Ronaldo, which was during a game between Uruguay and Portugal.As revealed in the video, Ronaldo already knew the name of the midfielder who, shortly thereafter, become his teammate at Juventus."I greeted him as you would at the beginning of the game, then I met him at the end, during the anti-doping tests. I was with Luis Suarez. He greeted me by name, I didn't think he knew it. When I first saw him, I honestly thought he was an animal," he stated.