Juve, Bernardeschi and Ronaldo shocking numbers against Sassuolo

The Portuguese star registered just 72% in pass success, while Bernardeschi was slightly higher with 74%. In any case, these numbers aren't good enough, and this showed during the game today. It remains to be seen if both will play from start in the next game. For more news, visit our homepage.

Federico Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo were both disappointing in the game between Juventus and Sassuolo earlier today. The two had the worst pass success percentage in the team, certainly not impressing the fans in the 2-2 draw.