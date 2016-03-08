Juve, Bernardeschi: ‘Competition is a stimulus, Ronaldo is focused’
20 October at 18:15Juventus are currently facing off against Genoa in Serie A, as the Bianconeri look to make it 9 wins from 9 in the league. Before the game, Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi spoke to Juventus TV and Sky with his thoughts and current feelings about both his role at the club and Cristiano Ronaldo, since the 33-year-old arrived from Real Madrid in July.
Speaking to Juventus TV, Bernardeschi said: “We are loaded: it will not be an easy game but we want to keep winning and bring home the three points.”
Then, in comments to Sky Sport, the Italian forward said: “Competition, it's an extra stimulus, it forces you to give your best, Ronaldo, he's very calm, he's focused, he's a champion in the field and mentally, he wants to score and to do well.”
Bernardeschi is getting game-time under Allegri but is facing the likes of Paulo Dybala, Ronaldo, Mandzukic, Cuadrado and Douglas Costa for space in the team.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments