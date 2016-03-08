Juve, Bernardeschi: 'I have no regrets, Ronaldo...'

Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has spoken to Tuttosport in the middle of the Old Lady's summer training camp in the Usa. "We are a bit tired but it's normal. The season has just begun and our legs are a bit 'woody', we are not 100% but we are looking forward for the league to begin."



"Ronaldo? Playing with him will be amazing. He is an example for youg players. He has been playingin so many different positions during his career. Now he plays closer to the goal to make the most of his striking skills. Together with Messi he has left a huge mark in football, it will be a huge pleasure to play with him. Fiorentina? I have no regrets, some fans are still complaining for my decision. It's something I had to do to improve and grow. I have no regrets aboutmy decision."

