Juve, Bernardeschi: "Ronaldo is the best player in the world..."

Federico Bernardeschi spoke to Sky Sport after the Frosinone-Juve game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Improvement? Yes I have been doing well and I want to continue like this. It is a long season and we have a lot of games to play. Ronaldo? For me he is the best player in the entire world. He is a great player and a great man. He is clearly very important for us...".



