Juve, Bernardeschi's enigma: streamer or misunderstood?
05 January at 20:15After two years and a few pennies, Federico Bernardeschi's professional adventure with Juventus seems to have reached the end credits (via Il Bianconero)
Certainly a disappointment for all those who, insiders and even fussy critics, had bet on the creation of a masterpiece thanks to the collaboration between the Juventus team and the Carrara player.
Instead, if it was not a flop, it is close. And the reasons for this failed positive result are not easily decipherable.
Bernardeschi had arrived at Juventus wrapped in that special aura reserved only for the race of champions. He had yet to prove it, given his young age and the relative experience gained in Fiorentina. His, in short, was the classic position of the star destined to shine in the firmament of international football.
His way of proposing himself and of being in everyday life also reinforced the idea that Juventus had managed to secure not only a prestigious player but also a great and serious boy. No extravagance, exemplary behaviour, not even a minimum of vocation towards public exposure filtered by media gossip or sites. He presents himself as a true family man.
Despite this, the two seasons lived by Federico Bernardeschi in black and white have proved to be controversial to say the least and characterized by ups and downs that have fatally led the club to reconsider the partnership with his footballer.
Both under the guidance of Allegri and then later now with Sarri the ex viola found himself in the typical conditions of a surfer who grabs the wave, manages to ride the crest but then is overwhelmed and ends up underwater. Bernardeschi would be neither the first nor the last to have "deluded" clubs and fans who had indicated him as a star .
Bernardeschi in the Mancini national team has proven to be really the type of champion who with black and white magic has only allowed himself to be glimpsed, becoming a fixed point for the blue team that, with him, can aspire to win the next European championship in June/July.
More than a failure, therefore, it would be right to speak of a great enigma. Streamer or misunderstood? A question that only time will answer and that perhaps will force someone to repent.
Anthony Privetera
