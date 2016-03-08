Juve: Bernardeschi's time running out as trident hits form.
18 December at 09:15After a sluggish start to the season, Juventus is starting to change face, and the formation of the heavy trident with Higuain, Ronaldo and Dybala (or Douglas Costa) is about to begin for Maurizio Sarri (via calciomercato).
The transition to the trident shifts the balance of the club's offensive department, taking away from one of the players who has been targeted by critics over the last few weeks: Federico Bernardeschi.
The performance of the former Fiorentina man has not been up to the 39.4 million euros spent on him two seasons ago. Bernardeschi has lacked character and awareness from a technical-tactical point of view with Maurizio Sarri, who during the last post-Udinese press conference commented:
"Does he hold the ball too much? When a player makes the third touch if I could I would pass it away. He still lacks vision.".
So what does the future hold for the Italian national team player? There are plenty of rumours surrounding it and yes, if in the summer Higuain and Dybala were put on the market in search of capital gains that could also lighten the depreciation quota, now even for Bernardeschi we can hypothesize a similar move.
In fact, the balance sheet value of Bernardeschi is more than Paolo Dybala's (23.65 million on 30 June 2019 against 16.5 of the Argentine).
Liverpool is keeping tabs on him and in front of an important offer Juventus could, for the first time, start to consider it.
Anthony Privetera
