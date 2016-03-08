Juve, Bernardeschi sends Tortu a special surprise - watch

12 January at 19:20

Juventus are coming off a big win against Cagliari as they are ready to take on Fonseca's AS Roma tonight. This will be a big game for both sides as you will be able to follow all of the action on our website. Italian sprinter Filippo Tortu recently posted a picture on his Instagram page as he revealed that Juve's Federico Bernardeschi sent him one of his jerseys for Christmas. Tortu was very pleased about this as you can view a picture on the matter bellow. Click here for more news...

