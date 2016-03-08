Juve, Bernardeschi: "We are happy for the three points"

Federico Bernardeschi was the hero as he scored late on to give the bianconeri a 3-2 win. Here is what he had to say after the game in an interview with Sky Sport:



"I am happy for the goal but happier about the win. The important thing was to start off well and we did so. Even if we have a great team full of champions, today was the proof that anyone could win in football. We have to improve and be more consistant during the 90 minutes. Compliments to Chievo who played great...".