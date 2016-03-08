Juve, Bernardeschi: 'Winning the Scudetto is not a trivial thing'

20 April at 23:00
Federico Bernardeschi played for Juventus today as the Bianconeri overturned a 1-0 deficit to defeat Fiorentina 2-1 and claim their eighth successive Scudetto title. Bernardeschi, speaking to DAZN after the match, said this:

"It's a great day of celebration, winning the Scudetto is never a trivial thing. I think we are a great team, it didn't go the way we wanted in the Champions League but you can't always win the Champions League as Ronaldo also said. It is a difficult competition, just like the Scudetto, it is a path and it requires struggle and sacrifice."

