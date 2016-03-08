Juve between Pogba and Milinkovic-Savic: the situation
14 June at 12:15Juventus are planning a big move for the midfield department and Paratici is working to bring a strong, dominant midfielder of high quality to the Allianz Stadium. The last of names has several alternatives, with Rabiot and Zaniolo present but the two names on top are Paul Pogba and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. One excludes the other, as they are two players with similar characteristics and costs.
The Serbian international is somewhat cheaper, despite the demands of Lazio and Lotito. On the other hand, Pogba is expensive both in terms of the transfer fee and the salary (around 13 million euros). However, in the Frenchman's situation, Juventus have an ace up their sleeve in the form of counterparts: Douglas Costa, Cancelo, Alex Sandro and even Paulo Dybala.
These are all names that Manchester United appreciate and could help to lower the overall demand of the Red Devils to beat the competition of Real Madrid in the race for the midfielder. However, compared to the Lazio man, the road towards the finalization is much more difficult.
Meanwhile, there already is an agreement in place with Milinkovic-Savic and the only thing that remains to be untangled is the agreement with the Biancoceleste. Juventus are currently at the crossroads but one thing is certain: they want to reinforce the midfield with a big name.
