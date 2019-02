As revealed by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano , both AC Milan and Juventus are in the runnings for Benfica's Joao Felix, although the Bianconeri are seemingly more serious in their pursuit of the player.

The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, seems to be working on setting up an auction, though not all teams would be interested in this. Sky Italia has unveiled that Juventus had a meeting with Benfica, more specifically sporting director Paratici along with Mendes and the Portuguese side's president. The Bianconeri once again reiterated their interest in the starlet, though no official offers were presented.



AC Milan are among the teams that are closely following Joao Felix, as there are excellent relations between the young striker and Rui Costa, who has helped the Rossoneri management. As of now, however, no more movement has been made, as Leonardo has already let Mendes know that they aren't interested in a bidding war.